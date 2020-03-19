Chris Tomlin Postpones Nashville Show with Florida Georgia Line Due to Coronavirus

It's disappointing, but no longer surprising news for Florida Georgia Line fans. Gospel artist Chris Tomlin's annual Good Friday concert in Nashville, which was set to include Florida Georgia Line this year, has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are so disappointed to be unable to hold this year's Good Friday concert on April 10th," Tomlin shared on social media, along with the official statement postponing the event. "Middle Tennessee, you are not forgotten. I am praying for good health and safety for our families, friends, and neighbors. At this time, we have made the decision to postpone ‘Good Friday Nashville’ until next year, Friday April 2, 2021.

"Please retain your current tickets as they WILL be honored at next year’s event," he continued. "If you cannot attend the rescheduled date you may obtain a full refund by contacting Ticketmaster directly. Please refer to your original receipt for contact info or instructions on how to obtain your refund."

Proceeds from the Good Friday show were originally slated to go to help offset costs related to foster care and adoption, but were instead planning on going to relief efforts after Tennessee's recent damage from the deadly tornado.

"In Nashville and all across the state of Tennessee we have seen such a resilience in the human spirit as strangers have become like neighbors and deeper community has formed out of tragedy," Tomlin previously said. "In each of the previous 'Good Friday' concerts there has been an unannounced special appearance in the night and this year's is just too good to keep a secret! I am so grateful and honored to announce my good friends Tyler and Brian of Florida Georgia Line.

"Beyond their unmatched talent and success, these two men have a beautiful heart for people!" he added. "What an impactful night of music we have planned for 'Good Friday.'"

Both Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley were eager to join Tomlin again on stage, after forming a close relationship with the Christian singer.

"We've experienced being on stage with Chris and it's truly a God thing," Hubbard said in a statement. "Since then we've built a friendship and brotherhood with one of our musical heroes. We're honored to stand with him and help lift up our Nashville community."

The new event is scheduled for April 2, 2021.

