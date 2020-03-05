Nashville Tornado Causes $90 Million in Damages to Airport, Not Including Aircraft

John C. Tune Airport in Nashville sustained more than $90 million in damage after an EF-2 tornado moved through Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning. Although no injuries were reported at the scene of the airport, Nashville International's sister airport in West Nashville, images showed widespread destruction to the terminal, 17 hangars, and pavement in what officials estimate will cost at least $93 million to repair, according to News 4. That estimate does not include the more than 90 aircraft damaged at the airport.

So proud of the team at @Fly_Nashville. They are not intimidated by the challenge of rebuilding John C. Tune. Our pride, professionalism & dedication is much greater than the damage caused by the tornado. We can do it! #NashvilleStrong @TNAirports @airportscouncil @AAAEDelivers https://t.co/T19R2GkPnV pic.twitter.com/n8e38yNybj — Doug Kreulen (@DougKreulen) March 5, 2020

"John C. Tune Airport (JWN), BNA's sister airport in West Nashville, sustained significant damage due to severe weather earlier this morning," officials for the airport said in a statement released in the hours immediately following the tornado, according to the Tennessean. "There were no reported injuries. Several hangars have been destroyed, and power lines are down. In the interest of safety, the public is advised to avoid John C. Tune until further notice. The Airport Authority has activated its Emergency Operations Center to coordinate the response."

The JWN Terminal needs work and we’ll need new refueling trucks as well. pic.twitter.com/QPQqFiul6i — Doug Kreulen (@DougKreulen) March 3, 2020

According to News Channel 5, burn marks visible on the ground at the scene are the result of a fuel truck explosion. The vehicle had been parked in one of the many hangars severely damaged in the storm.

"The devastation wrought by this storm throughout the city and beyond is dramatic and a deep tragedy for so many of our friends and neighbors," BNA president and CEO Doug Kreulen said in a separate statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to all who have been impacted. While BNA was left unscathed, John C. Tune Airport was devastated. Still, we will immediately begin rebuilding and will open for operations as soon as it is safe to do so. Like all of Nashville, we will work together to recover."

The team at ⁦@Fly_Nashville⁩ will rebuild our sister airport John C. Tune. Excellent response by all, tomorrow we start cleaning up. We can replace hangars and airplanes. Thankful no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/ZYBZgDjBd2 — Doug Kreulen (@DougKreulen) March 3, 2020

According to Fly Nashville, airport crews and contractors arrived Wednesday, just one day after the storm, to begin clean-up. The airport looks "forward to rebuilding and reopening for operations as soon as it is safe to do so."

The public is being asked to avoid the area until further notice.