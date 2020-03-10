Florida Georgia Line to Join Christian Artist Chris Tomlin for Nashville Show

Florida Georgia Line just announced they will join Christian artist Chris Tomlin for a Nashville show! The duo, made up of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, will perform on Friday, April 10, for Tomlin's annual Good Friday show in Music City. Best-selling author and speaker Max Lucado will also speak.

"We’ve experienced being on stage with Chris and it’s truly a God thing,” Hubbard said in a statement. "Since then we’ve built a friendship and brotherhood with one of our musical heroes. We’re honored to stand with him and help lift up our Nashville community."

Florida Georgia Line originally intended to keep their appearance a surprise, but when Tomlin decided to donate all of the proceeds from his show to tornado relief in Nashville, FGL wanted to announce their plans to perform.

"We’ve been keeping our appearance at ‘Good Friday’ under wraps for a while now," Kelley said. "It’s really going to be a powerful night."

Tomlin also spoke out about the night, and why he decided to donate all of his proceeds towards recovery efforts instead.

"In Nashville and all across the state of Tennessee we have seen such a resilience in the human spirit as strangers have become like neighbors and deeper community has formed out of tragedy," Tomlin noted. "In each of the previous ‘Good Friday’ concerts there has been an unannounced special appearance in the night and this year’s is just too good to keep a secret! I am so grateful and honored to announce my good friends Tyler and Brian of Florida Georgia Line.

"Beyond their unmatched talent and success, these two men have a beautiful heart for people!" he added. "What an impactful night of music we have planned for ‘Good Friday.’"

Tomlin previously surprised Florida Georgia Line fans by appearing at FGL's Atlanta show, while on their Can't Say I Ain't Country Tour last year. Hubbard later returned the favor by joining Tomlin as a surprise guest, while Tomlin was performing in Ohio.

Hubbard and Kelley, as well as their families, are enjoying an African getaway, ahead of Florida Georgia Line hitting the road with Kenny Chesney, on Chesney's Chillaxification Tour, which kicks off in April.

Tickets for Tomlin's Good Friday service with Florida Georgia Line are still available, and can be found by visiting GoodFridayNashville.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Davis