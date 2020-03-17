Keith Urban Plays Free Acoustic Show From His Warehouse Alongside Wife Nicole Kidman

Reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban isn't going to let coronavirus get in the way of performing! Urban performed a free show, from his warehouse, which he posted on social media, with his wife, Nicole Kidman, dancing along to his music.

"We are coming to you live from our warehouse actually," Urban began. "This is where we store all of our gear. It doesn't really get on camera very much, but we just thought we'd set this stream up tonight, mostly because I was supposed to be playing tonight, and I just thought it would be nice to be able to play anyway.

"Even though we can't be in front of you guys tonight, I wanna be able to play –- play some songs and be able to bring a little bit of entertainment to your screens, wherever you guys are watching, all over the world," he continued. "Thank you so much for jumping in here and joining us tonight."

Urban also praised the three people who were joining him for his brief show.

"I've got limited people here tonight, of course," Urban continued, introducing the person playing tracks (whom he called the "Insta Band), the person running camera, and Kidman. "There's four of us here, in our little bunker. We're just going to bang out some songs and keep it really simple."

Urban ran through some of his biggest hits, including "Somebody Like You," his current single "God Whispered Your Name," "Blue Ain't Your Color," "Fighter" and "Wasted Time."

Kidman also spoke out about the impromptu show on social media after the concert ended.

"Just loved getting to sing and dance with you all," the actress commented. "You can watch Keith’s home gig over on his page all day at [Keith Urban]."

Urban's next scheduled performance is on April 24 in Las Vegas. No word yet if the show will be postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Urban was also set to perform and host the 2020 ACM Awards in Las Vegas, where he is also nominated for one trophy, for Male Artist of the Year. The ceremony has been rescheduled for September.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer