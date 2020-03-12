Dan + Shay Pull out of Stagecoach Festival After Event Postponed Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Bad news, Dan + Shay fans. The duo has regrettably pulled out of the popular Stagecoach Festival, after the event moved from their originally scheduled dates of April 24 to 26 to Oct. 23 to 25, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because Dan + Shay already scheduled the dates for their headlining The (Arena) Tour, they will unfortunately be unable to attend the three-day event in October.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney shared the disappointing news on social media.

"To our fans: we are bummed to announce that we will no longer be performing at Stagecoach this year due to its rescheduled date falling inside of our previously announced tour," they wrote. "We tried our best to move things around, but the logistics were simply not possible. We apologize to our fans in Southern California, and promise to make it up to you soon. We still encourage you to attend the festival in October, because the lineup is amazing.

"While we are saddened to not be a part of it, we are grateful for the folks at Goldenvoice and AEG, who are keeping the health and safety of residents, fans and artists as top priority," they added. "Stagecoach is one of our favorite shows to play, and we truly wish we could be there to enjoy the weekend with all of you."

Dan + Shay kicked off their The (Arena) Tour with two sold-out shows in their home state of Nashville. Unfortunately, they just shared even more bad news about their tour, revealing that their next show, scheduled for Thursday, March 12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was also postponed due to coronavirus threats.

"In light of the ongoing coronavirus situation and out of an abundance of caution, the Wells Fargo Center’s facilities are undergoing an extensive cleaning and sanitization," the Wells Fargo Center said in a statement, which Dan + Shay shared. “To facilitate this, non-essential Wells Fargo Center employees are working from home today. Today's Wells Fargo Center events will be rescheduled.

"Tickets will be honored at a later date, or will be refunded at the point of purchase," the statement continued. "The health and safety of our employees and guests is our highest priority. We will continue to closely monitor the coronavirus situation and will share more information as it becomes available."

Dan + Shay's next scheduled show is on Friday, March 13, in Charlottesville, Virginia That show appears to be going on as scheduled. Find The (Arena) Tour dates by visiting Dan + Shay's website.

Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church will headline the Stagecoach Festival in October. No word yet if any of the other artists scheduled will also be forced to cancel.

