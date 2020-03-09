Nashville Tornado: Miranda Lambert Praises Fans for Raising Money for Homeless Animals

As Nashville and the surrounding area continue to recover from the devastating tornado, Miranda Lambert is praising her fans for the money they raised to help homeless animals in need. Lambert, who previously revealed she was working closely with Metro Animal Center, shared on social media that within 24 hours almost $11,000 was raised –– with that number currently approaching the $30,000 mark.

"Y’all are amazing!!" Lambert posted, along with a few photos. "In less than 24 hours, we’ve already raised almost $11,000 for shelters helping animals impacted by the tornado in the Nashville and surrounding areas! Visit muttnation.com/tornado to donate."

Lambert also spoke out about the work that still needs to be done, urging others to remember the animals who will be flooding local shelters in the immediate future.

"Hey, y'all. I came over to MAC [Metro Animal Center], and I wanted to visit and catch up with everybody, and see what was going on with shelters in the affected counties. MAC has been taking in displaced dogs, and have informed me they're going to get quite a bit of an increase of displaced dogs and strays over the next couple of weeks, after dogs come out of hiding, and the noise dies down from the storms.

"So I just want to inform everybody to be aware that if you're missing a dog, it could be at your local shelter," she continued. "If you wanna help and donate, you can to your local shelter; this is mine, but you can go in all of the affected counties, and see if they need supplies, if they need volunteers. Donate your time or money, or both."

Lambert also directed people to her MuttNation Foundation website, vowing to match any donations offered for the animals who need homes following the deadly tornado.

In the video, Lambert is wearing the "I Believe in Nashville" t-shirt. All of the proceeds from the sale of the shirt go to recovery efforts in Nashville.

To help animals in need after the Nashville tornado, visit MuttNation.com.

