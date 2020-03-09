Carrie Underwood Refuses to Cook This One Thing for Her Husband, Mike Fisher

Although Carrie Underwood enjoys making healthy meals for her husband, Mike Fisher, and their sons Isaiah and Jacob, there is one thing she refuses to make for Fisher: meat! The American Idol alum revealed during an appearance on the Rachael Ray Show that she will gladly make anything else, but the meat is entirely up to Fisher.

"I'm not a good meat cooker because I'm not a meat eater," Underwood divulged. "So I will do all the veggies and all the sides, and if he wants meat, he's gonna have to make that himself."

"He loves grilling out," she added. "I'll make him some salmon or chicken, or something like that, that's a little more simple."

Underwood included both fitness tips and healthy eating options in her new book, Find Your Path, which she credits with finishing due to her inability to sleep while pregnant with her youngest son.

"It took us a long time, just because I wanted everything to be perfect," Underwood admitted. "I wrote a lot of it when I was pregnant with my last baby, and I'm really thankful now that I had pregnancy insomnia, because I would get up in the middle of the night and go work. I would just wake up and lay there and go, 'Why can I not sleep? Baby go to sleep!' But that's really how a lot of it got done."

Underwood previously opened up about dealing with insomnia, while speaking at Nashville's annual Country Radio Seminar in February.

"At the time I was writing a lot of the book, I was pregnant and I had the worst pregnancy insomnia, which actually ended up being a blessing," said the singer. "That's when I wrote the majority of the book – the window from 2 a.m. to 5 or 6 in the morning."

In addition to releasing her Find Your Path book, Underwood also launched the fit52 app. She was on her Find Your Path book tour when the devastating tornado touched down in Nashville forcing Fisher to take shelter with their two sons.

Underwood has one stop left on her book tour, on March 17 in Los Angeles, California. She will head to Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5, for the 2020 ACM Awards, where she is nominated for both Female Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz