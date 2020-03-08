Maren Morris Rocks Houston Rodeo With Bedazzled Baby Bump While 9 Months Pregnant

Maren Morris could welcome her baby at any time, but she did not let being nine months pregnant get in the way of performing at Rodeo Houston Saturday at NRG Stadium. The "I Could Use a Love Song" singer performed in a sparkling, bedazzled dress. She joked with the crowd that she could go into labor during the performance. Morris, 29, and Ryan Hurd, 33, announced they were expecting their first child together in October.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Mar 8, 2020 at 8:44am PDT

Morris was brought to the stage in a car, which stayed by her side during her entire performance, reports the Houston Chronicle. Her set list included "Girl," "80s Mercedes," "All My Favorite People," "Yo Hell and Back" and "I Could Use a Love Song." She ended the show with "The Bones" and "My Church."

"If I go into labor during this show, it’s all good because it just means that my kid really wanted to be born in Texas," Morris, a Texas native herself, joked. "He;s kicking. He knows that my adrenaline is on full blast."

At the very end of the show, Morris said she would show footage of it to her son so he knows what she did during the last days of her pregnancy.

"For the rest of my life, I'm gonna look back at this show and show my son footage of it," she said. "And tell him it got him out the door."

On Sunday, Morris shared photos from her Houston show on Instagram, where several famous followers praised her.

"So beyond impressive, lady!" Mandy Moore wrote. "Hell yes!!! Women can do anything."

"That outfit is PERFECT," Cassadee Pope wrote, adding a fire emoji.

"So. Amazing!!!!!! This is what my mom did when she was pregnant with me back in the day! now look at what I’m doing," Alyssa Bonagura wrote. "Love you girl so excited for you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Mar 7, 2020 at 5:54pm PST

Morris and fellow country singer Hurd married in March 2018 in Nashville. The two live in Music City, where a tornado left a path of destruction on Tuesday. Morris said the tornado barely missed her home.

"The tornado must have missed our block by an inch because we are alright but I am so depleted looking at the damage that has happened to our beautiful city," Morris wrote. "There are so many people in the streets helping already, though. Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes."

"I am just really sad to be away from home today," Hurd, who was away on his Platonic Tour, tweeted. "Thank you to everyone on the ground in East doing what you can to start cleaning up and helping those who lost everything. It was a terrifying night and devastating morning seeing all of the photos and destruction. Love to you all."

Morris is due to give birth before the end of March, and will quickly head out on tour this summer. Her new tour kicks off on June 5 in Boston and will end in Los Angeles in October.

Morris was recently nominated for Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for GIRL at the ACM Awards. She was also nominated for Musical Event of the Year as one of the artists who joined Miranda Lambert on her new "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" cover. The awards will be handed out on April 5 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Photo credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images