Ryan Hurd Praises Wife Maren Morris' Role as a Working Mother

The lives of both Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris are about to drastically change, when the couple welcomes their first child into the world within the next few weeks. The baby will come only a few months before Morris kicks off her RSVP: The Tour in June, with Hurd joining her as one of her opening acts. As Morris prepares to juggle life as a singer and a parent, Hurd is praising his wife of almost two years for her determination in being a working mother.

"The reality is, if Maren's gonna work then this kid has to be out there," Hurd told Entertainment Tonight, speaking of taking their son on the road. "You never know how many years you have to be relevant in country music. It could all go away tomorrow.

"So I'm really proud of her for taking advantage of it and then taking every step to be able to be a parent on the road," he continued. "It's really cool to watch her invest in, not just her production, but invest in her family."

Both Hurd and Morris have reached out to other artists who have also brought their children on the road, including Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, who gave the "To a T" singer a practical piece of advice.

"The guys from Lady Antebellum are saying, 'You want to be sure you get the onesies with the zippers, not the buttons because you don't want to be up at 2 a.m. messing around with buttons," Hurd recounted. You just want to zip them back up.' I was like, 'That sounds like really good advice.'"

Hurd previously joked that reason Morris invited him on her RSVP: The Tour was so that he could take care of the baby when she was on stage.

"I'm there to pretty much hold the baby from 9:30 to 11," Hurd quipped to PEOPLE. "That's basically why I got booked. I was asked and told that we will be touring together this year."

Neither Morris nor Hurd have yet to reveal her exact due date. Morris' final show before she gives birth is at the Houston Rodeo on Saturday, March 7. Her RSVP: The Tour kicks off on June 5 in Boston, Massachusetts.

