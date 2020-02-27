ACM Awards 2020: Maren Morris Reacts to 5 Nominations

She wasn't even sure she would get one nomination, which is why Maren Morris is so stunned that she is nominated for five ACM Awards. The Texas native, who is tied with Thomas Rhett for the most nods, is nominated for Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (as artist and producer) for GIRL, Music Event of the Year for "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" with Miranda Lambert and others, and Group of the Year, for her role in The Highwomen.

"Completely floored at my [ACM Awards] nominations AND [The Highwomen] GOT AN EFFING FIRST NOM!!!!!" Morris tweeted. "Sparkles."

Morris, who along with her husband Ryan Hurd is expecting her first child within a few weeks, just announced she will hit the road with an infant in tow. The 29-year-old will embark on her RSVP: The Tour on June 5 in Boston, Massachusetts, with Hurd serving as one of her opening acts, along with Caitlyn Smith and James Arthur.

"It's a real life! They don't know any different," Morris told Taste of Country of raising her child on the road, admitting she reached out to both Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott for advice. "I think that's why, at this point in my career, it felt really possible ... I can do this without feeling like the new kid on the block."

Morris is looking forward to hopefully one thing while her son is with her: sleep!

"I think it'll be cool to have this baby grow up on the road and that be a normal thing," Morris maintained. "I've heard they never sleep better because a bus is natural rocking and white noise."

The 2020 ACM Awards, hosted by Keith Urban, will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Morris will likely not be in attendance due to her impending motherhood. Her final performance before she gives birth will be on March 7 at the Houston Rodeo.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz