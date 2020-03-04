Dierks Bentley's Drummer Gives Update After Losing Home in Deadly Nashville Tornado

Among those who lost their homes in the deadly Nashville tornado was Dierks Bentley's own drummer, Steve Misamore. Misamore spoke out in a video Bentley posted on social media, alongside his wife, Carrie Ann, offering an update following their family's devastating loss.

From our drummer, Steve. Grateful he and CarryAnn are ok. We are donating to the middle tennessee emergency response fund for victims. https://t.co/LezdxspvgD pic.twitter.com/7cj3wOKOif — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) March 4, 2020

"As you can see behind us, yeah, we did take a direct hit," Misamore said, with the video showing his home now leveled behind him. "We were in Vero Beach, Florida, starting our vacation, and got the call about one in the morning from our neighbor ... that the tornado hit. We saw it on the news, flew back. As you can see, we've lost the top floor, or you could say decided to develop an open concept. A very open concept.

"So when we got here and saw everything, as you can see ... it's total devastation everywhere. It's pretty overwhelming. So after a couple hours of crying –-"

"And it's just bricks and lumber and nails," interjected his wife. "That's all."

After the couple joked that they might get a new pool or jacuzzi when they rebuild, they ended by thanking everyone for reach out.

"Thank you everybody for the texts and calls," Misamore concluded. "I'm trying to get back to those as soon as I can. Cell phone service is not very good around here."

Bentley shared his own harrowing experience with the tornado, revealing that he flew in the storm shortly before the tornado formed.

"We ducked around this cell and landed at john tune airport around 11:30 last night," Bentley shared. "Glad we landed when we did. Wouldn’t have been good an hour later. It was the cell that turned into the tornado. Lot of people lost their homes. No one comes together as a city like Nashville does."

We ducked around this cell and landed at john tune airport around 11:30 last night. Glad we landed when we did. Wouldn’t have been good an hour later. It was the cell that turned into the tornado. Lot of people lost their homes. No one comes together as a city like Nashville does pic.twitter.com/qvCjrYNu0x — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) March 3, 2020

Bentley just announced the release of the Hot Country Knights debut album, The K is Silent. The record will be out on May 1.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Lamparski