Brad Paisley Calls Carrie Underwood's 'Find Your Path' a 'Masterpiece'

With Carrie Underwood's new book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong With the Fit52 Life now out, her good friend, Brad Paisley, snagged a copy. Paisley shared a humorous photo of himself reading the book, wearing fit52 apparel.

"Can’t put this masterpiece down...So proud of [Carrie Underwood] #findyourpath," Paisley posted on social media. "And thanks for my stylish souvenir towel. I gave the hair scrunchies to [Kimberly Williams-Paisley]."

"I love my hair scrunchies!! Can’t wait to dive into this book, as soon as I can wrangle it away from [Brad Paisley]," his wife added.

Paisley and Underwood have been friends for years, with Underwood recently making a few appearances in Paisley's popular variety show, Brad Paisley Thinks He's Sexy, even though not all of Underwood's remarks were scripted.

"I had no idea how that would go on paper," Paisley told Billboard, speaking of the pair going off-roading in Paisley's truck, with Underwood behind the wheel. "I had no clue there was this trailer park, screaming banshee, hillbilly, crazy woman inside. The funniest image to me is the stunt driver on hold on the sidelines, holding a blonde wig, ready to go if she's not comfortable – and boy we didn't need him.

"She was so fired up about doing this, and it was neat to watch her take the reins of something like this and really unleash that personality in a great way," Paisley added. "We're dear old friends and at this point I would think it's hard to surprise people with what she is capable of. I think we did it on the show."

Paisley and Underwood co-hosted the CMA Awards for 11 years together, before Underwood took the reins last year without him, but with help from Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton for the 2019 CMA Awards. Underwood since revealed that she will no longer host the awards ceremony either.

Paisley is currently on his Brad Paisley World Tour, with both Jordan Davis and recent American Idol finalist Gabby Barrett both joining Paisley as his opening acts. Find a list of all of Paisley's tour dates by visiting Paisley's website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond