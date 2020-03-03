Nashville Tornado: Carrie Underwood Sends Love to Victims While Sharing Relief Info

Celebrities are speaking out after a tornado tore through Middle Tennessee in the early morning hours on Tuesday. Following the incident, Carrie Underwood, who lives with her family in Nashville, has sent her love to those affected by the storm.

On Twitter, Underwood wrote that she was sending her love to Nashville and that she was praying for everyone who was affected by the natural disaster. Additionally, the singer also included a link to an article from Nashville Scene that contains information on how people can lend a helping hand to those in the affected areas.

The terrifying storm ravaged many parts of Middle Tennessee, including Nashville. As of Tuesday afternoon, there are reportedly 21 fatalities as a result of the storm, according to WKRN's Josh Breslow. Emergency crews are still currently assessing the exact extent of the damage in the state.

Sending my love to Nashville! I am praying for all of those affected by the terrible storm. https://t.co/5WhBLm6Ode — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 3, 2020

Underwood's statement comes after she opened up about the scary situation on TODAY on Tuesday morning. During her appearance on the program, the country singer noted that she's still trying to assess the situation, as her husband, Mike Fisher, and her two sons were in Nashville when the storm occurred.

"I think that's what everyone's doing right now is assessing," she explained on the morning show. "I'm texting people I know and asking my husband, 'Everybody good?'"

She continued to explain that her husband sprung into action in order to keep his family safe.

"He said he had to go upstairs at 2 a.m. and grab the boys and take them down — we have a little safe room in our house. ... I bet everybody was crying," Underwood said.

After clarifying that her husband and sons were safe following the storm, the attention turned towards Underwood's book, Find Your Path, which she appeared on TODAY in order to promote. In her book, she opens up about everything from her health journey to the three miscarriages she experienced before she welcomed her second son, Jacob, into the world.

"I feel a lot more confident in myself," Underwood explained on TODAY. "There's many reasons for that. The more you go through in life, even though at the time you're not quite understanding why things happen the way they happen, when you come out on the other side, you still may not exactly understand why, but you come out on the other side stronger, and you take that knowledge and what you learned from those difficult circumstances."