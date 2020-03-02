Carrie Underwood Calls 3 Miscarriages a 'Tough Pill to Swallow'

Before Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, welcomed their second child, Jacob, into the world, Underwood experienced three heartbreaking miscarriages. The singer vividly recalls the moments she found out she miscarried, and admits those were some dark, dark days for her.

"For my body to not be doing something it was ‘supposed to do’ was a tough pill to swallow," Underwood told Women's Health. "It reminded me I’m not in control of everything."

Underwood didn't reveal her miscarriages until after her third one, and following her accident outside her home, but when she did, she was grateful she had shared that painful chapter in her story.

"[It was a] weight lifted off my shoulders” Underwood said. "It’s not a dirty secret. It’s something many women go through."

The Oklahoma native previously revealed that sharing her story not only likely helped others, but helped her heal as well.

"I feel a lot more confident in myself," Underwood conceded on the Today Show. "There's many reasons for that. The more you go through in life, even though at the time you're not quite understanding why things happen the way they happen, when you come out on the other side, you still may not exactly understand why, but you come out on the other side stronger, and you take that knowledge and what you learned from those difficult circumstances.

"You figure things out, and you apply it your life now, and you learn from it, and you're a better person for it," she continued. "I feel like we all have our things that we deal with on a daily basis. It's about taking that and learning from it."

Underwood kicked off her book tour on Monday, March 2, in celebration of the March 3 release of her new book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong With the Fit52 Life . The book tour began on the same day Underwood launched her fit52 app, sharing personalized workouts for everyone from beginner to advanced.

"Fitness is a true passion for me," Underwood said in a statement. "The fit52 app incorporates what I've been doing myself for years, and we've made it easy and totally accessible for anyone that wants help to work in working out. We worked really hard to create a high-quality, user-friendly app that is designed for busy people and their busy lives. fit52 meets you wherever you are on your health journey, and I'm so proud of it."

Photo Credit: Getty / Taylor Hill