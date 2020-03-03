Carrie Underwood Reveals How She Incorporates Fitness Into Her Daily Routine

With a schedule as grueling as Carrie Underwood's, it can be hard to incorporate fitness into her daily routine. Thankfully, the busy mother of two has found a way to make sure she gets her exercise in, even if her workouts might sometimes be a bit unconventional.

"I exercise when I can," Underwood told InStyle. "Sometimes I'll do it seven days in a row; other times it's only twice a week. I take the opportunity when I have it, knowing that some weeks I won't be able to exercise as much, because I am not the 5 a.m. workout type. I need my coffee and breakfast first, and then I get my children on their way, so I'm a mid-morning workout person. But I weave fitness into my day.

"I always take the stairs, which firms your legs, and at home I'll do lunges as I go from one room to the next," she continued. "No one is judging you in your own house, so why not make chores active? I turn it into a game, like if I'm picking up my kids' toys off the floor, I'll do a squat each time I lower myself down. These little moves keep up my energy, especially on days when I can't get in a full workout."

Underwood details more of her workouts in her new book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong With the Fit52 Life, as well as her new app, fit52.

"That's why Fit52, the health plan featured in my book, Find Your Path, and in my new fit52 app that I developed with my trainer Eve Overland, takes a week-by-week approach," Underwood explained. "When you have 52 chances a year to make it a healthy week, you're less inclined to scold yourself over one bad day. It's designed to help you stay on track while allowing you some grace."

Underwood just kicked off her book tour in support of Find Your Path, which is why she was away from home when Nashville's deadly tornado descended on the city, killing at least 22 people and destroying dozens of buildings and homes.

"He said he had to go upstairs at 2 a.m. and grab the boys and take them down — we have a little safe room in our house. ... I bet everybody was crying," Underwood revealed on the Today Show, speaking about her husband, Mike Fisher, and sons Isaiah and Jacob.

