Tim McGraw Proudly Calls Himself a 'Girl Dad' With New Photo of 3 Daughters

With three daughters in his family, along with his wife, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw is way out-numbered, not that he cares. The 52-year-old just posted two photos of his three daughters –– Gracie, Maggie and Audrey –– first as little girls, and now as grown-up women.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Feb 24, 2020 at 3:10pm PST

McGraw simply captioned the photo with #girldad," which earned plenty of responses from several fans, including Hill, who posted three heart emojis and three pink flower emojis.

McGraw recently made the surprising announcement, after leaving his most recent record company, Sony Music, that he was returning to his former label home, Big Machine Records.

"I am so proud to welcome Tim McGraw back home to Big Machine Records," CEO and founder of Big Machine, Scott Borchetta boasted to Billboard. "We can't wait to jump back into the mix with Tim and his great team and get his incredible new music out to the world."

McGraw's first project on Big Machine will be Here on Earth. Although a release date has yet to be announced, we know the album will include both "Neon Church" and "Thought About You." He will also embark on his headlining Here on Earth Tour later this year, with Midland and Ingrid Andress serving as his opening act for all dates, and Luke Combs joining McGraw for his two stadium dates as well.

"Anyone who knows me knows how much I love to be outside in the summertime playing music. Everyone is there, sharing the moment, having fun and letting loose," McGraw said in a statement when announcing the tour. "To be here on earth in this moment, together, sharing our love for music and getting through all that life is throwing us — that's what it's all about."

The Louisiana native also spoke out about his upcoming tour while in New Orleans to perform for the College Football Playoffs National Championship Game.

"For me to build a new stage, and go back out on tour, it's going to be incredible," McGraw shared in a video posted on social media. "A lot of new songs. We're going to go back and dig into the setlist, and go back through all the stuff we haven't played in a while, and play some of that stuff."

Photo Credit: Getty / Noel Vasquez