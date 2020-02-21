Tim McGraw Announces Return to Big Machine Records

Tim McGraw made a big announcement at Country Radio Seminar in Nashville on Friday, revealing that he is returning to Big Machine Records. Scott Borchetta, CEO/president and founder of Big Machine Label Group, declared McGraw "Big Machine recording artist Tim McGraw" at the Big Machine Label Group luncheon, after McGraw thanked the crowd for letting him "step out here and say, 'Hi.'"

McGraw left Sony Music Nashville earlier this year after having signed with Sony Music Entertainment in 2017 with wife Faith Hill. Prior to that, McGraw was with Big Machine, where he released three albums — 2013's Two Lanes of Freedom, 2014's Sundown Heaven Town and 2015's Damn Country Music. Those albums yielded McGraw hit singles including "Highway Don't Care" with Taylor Swift and Keith Urban, "Meanwhile Back at Mama's" with Hill and "Humble and Kind," which won Song of the Year at the 2016 CMA Awards.

"I am so proud to welcome Tim McGraw back home to Big Machine Records," Borchetta told Billboard. "We can't wait to jump back into the mix with Tim and his great team and get his incredible new music out to the world."

Big Machine Records is also home to a number of artists including Carly Pearce, Sugarland, Rascal Flatts and Midland. McGraw's first release under his new deal with Big Machine will be Here on Earth, which shares its name with the 52-year-old's 2020 tour that begins in July. The release date for Here on Earth is pending but Borchetta hinted that a single will be arriving soon. McGraw's most recent album was his duets album with Hill, 2017's The Rest of Our Life.

McGraw's tour begins in Syracuse, New York on July 10 and runs through late September with special guests Midland and Ingrid Andress. Luke Combs will join McGraw for two stadium dates in September. Each ticket sold comes with one opportunity to redeem a copy of Here on Earth upon its release.

Photo Credit: Getty / Danielle Del Valle