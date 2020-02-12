Tim McGraw Reportedly Leaves Sony Music Nashville Ahead of Next Album

Rumors are swirling that Tim McGraw has left his record label, Sony Music Nashville, ahead of the release of his next album. Billboard was the first to report the news, stating that McGraw left the record company three years after inking a new deal. His wife, Faith Hill, is reportedly still on Sony Music Nashville. The two signed both their deals in February of 2017.

McGraw and Hill together released a duets record, The Rest of Our Life, in November of 2017. The album yielded two Top 20 singles: the title track and "Speak to a Girl."

McGraw released two singles from his next project already, with both "Neon Church" and "Thought About You." Both were released on both Columbia Nashville (part of Sony) and the singer's own McGraw Music. Upon their release, McGraw hinted about what the next album might be like, revealing he was feeling a freedom with his upcoming project that was liberating for him.

"I love that there are no rules anymore and I can give fans more music at once," McGraw said. "I really felt that both these songs were ready to be heard and will absolutely give a sense of where I'm going with my next project. They're meaningful to me and show the diversity of what I've been working on musically."

McGraw may not have a record label home anymore, but he is still hitting the road. The Louisiana native announced last month that he would embark on his Here on Earth Tour, with Midland and Ingrid Andress serving as his opening acts, and Luke Combs joining the tour for the two stadium dates.

"Anyone who knows me knows how much I love to be outside in the summertime playing music. Everyone is there, sharing the moment, having fun and letting loose," McGraw said in a statement. "To be here on earth in this moment, together, sharing our love for music and getting through all that life is throwing us — that's what it's all about."

It's been several years since the father of three headlined his own solo tour, which is why he is so eager to head back out on the road.

"For me to build a new stage, and go back out on tour, it's going to be incredible," McGraw said. "A lot of new songs. We're going to go back and dig into the setlist, and go back through all the stuff we haven't played in a while, and play some of that stuff."

Find tour dates at TimMcGraw.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Noel Vasquez