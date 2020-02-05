Jason Aldean Celebrates Daughter Navy's First Birthday

Jason Aldean is celebrating the first birthday of his youngest daughter, Navy Rome, which she celebrated on Tuesday, Feb. 4. The singer commemorated the occasion with a sweet photo of himself alongside the toddler, expressing his shock at how quickly the year flew by.

"Can’t believe this little nugget turned 1 today," Aldean wrote. "Seems like we just brought her home from the hospital. Happy Birthday Navy Baby. Dada loves you so much."

Navy, who just started walking right before she turned 1 year old, and her older brother Memphis, will both join their father for at least some of his shows on his We Back Tour, thanks to Aldean's newly-outfitted bus, designed with his two small children in mind.

"In a bus, you've got to get creative," Aldean told PopCulture.com and other media. "You're going down the road and you take a turn too fast and both babies come rolling out into the middle of the floor. You've got to get pretty creative on those buses. It's crazy what they do on them these days. From my first bus, I had this Indian mural thing painted on the back of it, to the bus we're in now, it's crazy how far they've come and the stuff they can do to them now."

The children might have a space for them on the road, but whether they come out or not depends largely on Brittany.

"They come out," Aldean told PopCulture.com. "We had the bus made specifically for us and the babies. It makes sense. Honestly, I leave that up to my wife. Whenever she wants to come out and bring the kids out for the weekend, we're set up for that. I leave it up to her."

Photo Credit: Getty / Mat Hayward