Watch Jason Aldean's 1-Year-Old Daughter Navy Learn to Walk

Jason Aldean's daughter, Navy, is spending her first birthday on the move! The little girl, who turned 1 year old on Tuesday, Feb. 4, is mastering the art of walking, which thankfully, Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, captured on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Feb 1, 2020 at 1:55pm PST

Aldean also posted a few sweet moments with his family, including his family's recent trip to Walt Disney World, and a romantic moment with his spouse of almost five years.

"I love my life, and I love that I get to share it with her," Aldean captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Jan 31, 2020 at 10:46pm PST

Aldean, who has two older daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, from his first marriage, is intentionally scaling back his busy schedule, at least a little bit, to have more time with his family.

"I've made it a point at this point of my career to scale back a little bit and still make sure that I'm out playing shows and doing what I need to do there, but spending a little more time at home too," Aldean told Us Weekly. "I think it's something that I've gotten a grip on a little, the older I've gotten and the longer I've been in the business. I think I've finally, after all these years, got it figured out now."

"I still love what I do," he continued. "I love playing shows and doing my thing, but in the early days of my career where I was playing 200 shows a year and was never at home, that kind of gets rough."

The Aldeans are temporarily living in Kane Brown's home, while they finish what Aldean says will be the last home he ever lives in.

"It's getting there," Aldean told PopCulture.com. "We've been working on it for about two years and we finally are moving in in mid-May. We got it set up. This is going to be our forever home. We put everything we had into this, and making sure it was something really cool, that we love living in."

Aldean is currently headlining his We Back Tour, with Morgan Wallen and Riley Green serving as his opening acts. Find dates at JasonAldean.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter