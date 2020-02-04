Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Celebrate With Baby Shower Ahead of Son's Arrival

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are weeks away from becoming parents for the first time, and the couple celebrated their soon-to-be-born son over the weekend with a baby shower.

“We gave you a golden shower, Phyllis. Well, where’s MY golden shower?” pic.twitter.com/p7ZvmNDFN1 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 3, 2020

The "Girl" singer posted a number of photos from the party on Twitter, starting with a snap of herself wearing a light blue maxi dress, her hand on her stomach as she stood in front of a sign that read "Baby Hurd." Her husband joined her under the sign for a second photo, and other shots shared glimpses at the décor, which included baby photos of Morris and Hurd and tiny bottles of Prosecco with tags that read, "Pop it when she pops!"

Morris captioned the photos with a quote from The Office, though it seems many of her fans didn't get the message. "You guys don’t appreciate The Office and it shows," she joked in a second tweet.

Morris' mom, Kellie Pellam-Morris, also shared a series of photos from the event on Instagram including photos of the event space, which was decorated with green, gold and white balloons and a table full of cupcakes iced to look like flowers. There was also a make-your-own bagel setup and tiny baby clothes including a onesie that read "Littlest Hurd."

"Thank you Karsen, Kim, Amy and Jourdan for being the best co hostesses for this special day," Pellam-Morris wrote. "And thanks to my Texas besties Summar and her lovely daughter Sheridan, Richard and Michelle and Meghan and Brady for trekking to Nashville for this very special life event. And to Marens Texas besties for making it so complete! It was really special. #babymurd."

Morris and Hurd's baby boy will be their first child together, and shortly before she gives birth, Morris will perform at the Houston Rodeo on March 7. The Texas native is currently in her third trimester, and the couple recently took a babymoon to The Barn at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee.

