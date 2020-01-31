Hot Country Knights Announce 2020 Tour

The Hot Country Knights are hitting the road! The '90s throwback country band led by Dierks Bentley (aka Doug Douglason), has announced the 2020 One Knight Stand Tour, which begins on April 7 in San Diego, California. The tour will travel to iconic venues including the House of Blues in San Diego and Boston, the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and the Talladega Superspeedway. Hot Country Knights will be joined by openers Hannah Dasher, Tenille Townes, Rachel Wammack and Lainey Wilson, who will split dates.

"The Knights started as a live band playing at a little place called Teasers on 'Two for Tuesdays,' and they just couldn’t get enough of us down there in Murfreesboro," Douglason said in a press release. "We've got a little money now, so Barry did some work on the van. We got a few little outstanding legal issues handled so we are free and clear to cross state lines again. Yeah baby, the Knights are riding again!"

Tickets to the general public, the majority of which are $19, go on sale next Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. local time. A VVVIP package is also available for $99 and includes a dance lesson from the band, early entry to the venue, exclusive merchandise items and more. Citi card members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. local time.

Hot Country Knights recently released their first single, "Pick Her Up," featuring Travis Tritt, and have followed it with "Asphalt," a "modern-day drifter’s lament" that the band will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, Feb. 3 in their national television debut.

See the full list of tour dates below:

4/07/20 San Diego, CA - House of Blues

4/08/20 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

4/09/20 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

4/16/20 Chicago, IL - Joe's Sports Bar

4/17/20 Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live

4/18/20 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Theatre

4/20/20 Washington DC - 9:30 Club

4/21/20 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

4/22/20 Boston, MA - House of Blues

4/24/20 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

4/25/20 Talladega, AL - Talladega Superspeedway

4/29/20 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Photo Credit: Getty / Tim Mosenfelder