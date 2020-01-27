Miranda Lambert Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Happy first anniversary to Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin! The couple celebrated one year together on Sunday, Jan. 26, with Lambert honoring the occasion with a touching post on social media, along with a photo from their secret wedding, which took place on her Tennessee farm.

"1 year," Lambert posted. "I’m so happy to walk through this life with you. Thank you Brendan for making me the proudest wife and stepmom. You are the reason for all my new smile lines. I love you."

Lambert and McLoughlin tied the knot in January, but didn't announce their nuptials until several weeks later.

“I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce,” Lambert told PEOPLE, speaking of her first marriage to fellow country singer, Blake Shelton. “I learned then that it’s not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could.”

Lambert did let a few people in on her nuptials prior to going public with the news, including her "Bluebird" co-writers, Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick.

"I felt like for that song I might as well tell my news to my friends, because I felt like it would really add [to it]," Lambert told Billboard. "And it turned out that it did."

"She poured a glass of wine and held up her hand," Hemby, a member of The Highwomen, added. "She goes, 'I got married three days ago.' And Luke and I started laughing; like, we just couldn’t believe it. Brendan is so sweet, and they’re so happy."

Lambert and McLoughlin's anniversary fell on the 2020 Grammy Awards, where Lambert was nominated for two trophies. The Texas native was nominated for Best Country Song, for "It All Comes Out in the Wash," and Best Country Album, for the Pistol Annies' Interstate Gospel record. Both trophies went to Tanya Tucker, for "Bring My Flowers Now" and While I'm Livin'.

Lambert will continue her Wildcard Tour with shows in Salt Lake City and Denver this weekend. Find dates by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: John Shearer / WireImage