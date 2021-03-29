Zooey Deschanel Is Unrecognizable as She Ditches Signature Bangs

✖

Zooey Deschanel posted a selfie without her signature bangs on Instagram this weekend, and fans were shocked. Many said that the actress was practically unrecognizable without her usual haircut. Deschanel jokingly said the picture was "proof I have a forehead."

Deschanel has been in the movie industry for over two decades now and has almost always had bangs in that time. The actress has clearly been skipping her haircuts, however, as the new picture showed her with uniform-length hair parted just off-center. She also did not wear her usual thick-framed glasses in the picture, leaving fans even more baffled. Some commenters said that they truly did not know it was her when they first glanced at the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zooey Deschanel (@zooeydeschanel)

"You could've had a tattoo up there for all these years and we wouldn't have known," one fan joked. Another wrote: "I did not recognize that this was Zooey Deschanel until I looked at the username," while a third added: "It's almost like when Superman becomes Clark Kent."

It is unclear when Deschanel stopped styling her hair with bangs since some of her other most recent posts still have them. Many are promotional photos for ads and endorsements, posted less than a week ago. However, one selfie from March 15 might have been the first hint of Deschanel's bangs-free look. It showed her wearing a sunhat on a hike with her boyfriend, Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott.

Scott and Deschanel are about a year and a half into their relationship now, and even he feigned surprise at the bangs-free selfie this weekend, commenting "wait, what?!" The couple first met on the set of Carpool Karaoke in August of 2019, according to a report by TODAY. They started dating shortly after that, and then got real close real fast when they were locked in together during the coronavirus pandemic.

"My 2020 MVP was this guy, who always made me feel happy in spite of a weird and uncertain year," Deschanel wrote of Scott back in January. "Hoping 2021 is full of silver linings for everyone."

Deschanel also finalized her second divorce in 2020. She was married to Death Cab for Cutie singer Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012 and then married film producer Jacob Pechenik in 2015. They had two children together but separated at the end of 2019. Fans are constantly wishing her and Scott the best on social media.