Jonathan Scott Praises Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel in Photos Alongside Mom, Sisters-in-Law

In honor of International Women's Day, earlier this week, Jonathan Scott took to social media to sing the praises of the most important women in his life, including girlfriend Zooey Deschanel. In a post shared to his official Instagram on March 8, the Canadian wished his "amazing" fans a Happy International Women's Day and shared a collection of four women who have impacted his life "in more ways than one."

"You are brave, strong, beautiful, and make our family better just by being you," Scott wrote on the pics with his mother, Joanne, girlfriend Deschanel, sister-in-law Linda Phan married to his twin Drew and sister-in-law Annalee married to their younger brother, JD.

The sweet post prompted responses from Deschanel, who wrote, "Awwwwwwww!!!! [heart emojis] These wonderful ladies are really good company- proud to be in the mix." His sister-in-law, Annalee, also commented, writing alongside a heart emoji, "So happy to be around so many incredible women and part of this wonderful family."

While Annalee tied the knot in 2019 to Scott's brother JD — a year after Drew walked down the aisle with Linda in 2018 — he and Deschanel are taking every day as it comes. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com ahead of the sophomore season premiere of his series Celebrity IOU last December, Scott admitted through the entire renovating process alongside Deschanel who helped renovate a friend's home, he has fallen even more madly in love with her.

"I've totally fallen in love with her, and I want to be with her forever. It's the magic of HGTV," the 42-year-old laughed, sharing how it was a pure delight working with the multitalented actress and singer in such a creative capacity for the premiere episode. Adding that the two work "really well" together, Scott shared how the couple has also been exercising their creativity together since the coronavirus lockdown. "We've been working together on putting together furniture, and creating storage, and tackling things around the house, and it's been really nice. We work together really well," he said. "But this is the first time that I've really seen her flex her design muscles, and she's obsessed with design — she loves it!"

The Vancouver native adds how renovating for Deschanel's best friend was most definitely an experience for the New Girl star. "So for her, this was actually fun to be able to get in, [but] she hated the demolition — absolutely hated it. She doesn't like stuff that's loud and dirty, and noisy," Scott said. "So she wasn't shy about the fact that she hated it, but she did it because it was for her friend who really needed it and so, that was pretty special for us to be able to do that together."