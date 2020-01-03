‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott Calls Meeting Zooey Deschanel a ‘Once in a Lifetime’ Moment With New Couple Photos

Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott and actress Zooey Deschanel celebrated their first Christmas and New Year’s Day as a couple, and had plenty of cute photos to share on Instagram to prove it. In one Instagram post, Scott called Deschanel “someone who changes everything,” prompting Deschanel to call herself the “luckiest gal.” Deschanel also called him “my sweetie.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Silver Scott (@mrsilverscott) on Jan 1, 2020 at 1:03am PST

“Once in a lifetime you meet someone who changes everything,” Scott wrote, alongside a heart-eyes emoji and a trio of photos with the New Girl star.

“I’m the luckiest gal!” Deschanel added in the comments.

Deschanel shared one of the photos as well on her Instagram page, adding, “A truly Happy New Year with my sweetie!”

“New Years Resolution…continue being the kinda fella you deserve,” Scott added on Deschanel’s post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zooey Deschanel (@zooeydeschanel) on Jan 1, 2020 at 7:25pm PST

Several celebrities commented on the two posts, including Scott’s brother J.D. Scott. “You two are so cute!” J.D. wrote.

Scott and Deschanel met over the summer when they filmed a special Carpool Karaoke episode with their siblings, Property Brothers co-star Drew Scott and Bones actress Emily Deschanel.

In September, Deschanel and her second husband, Jacob Pechenik, split, with Pechenik filing for divorce on Oct. 22. The former couple share daughter Elsie Otter, 4, and son Charlie Wolf, 2.

Following Deschanel and Pechenik’s split, Scott and Deschanel were seen together for the first time and later appeared at a Dancing With The Stars taping. Since then, the two have been seen repeatedly on each other’s Instagram pages. On Dec. 22, Scott shared several photos of the couple having fun before Christmas.

“When you surround yourself with amazing, creative people…the result is magical,” he wrote at the time.

Scott also publicly declared “I love you” on Nov. 28, when he shared photos of their first Thanksgiving together.

In September, Scott spoke with Us Weekly to reveal that he started dating someone and called the relationship a “pleasant surprise.”

“I am seeing someone,” Scott said at the time. “I’m a very private person, so I don’t typically talk about that. It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner. I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”

Scott, like Deschanel, was also married before. He was previously married to Kelsey Ully from 2007 to 2010, and was in a long-term relationship with Jacinta Kuznetsov until their split in 2018.

