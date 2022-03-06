Zendaya Set to Make Bank on Her Next Movie

Zendaya just secured herself a big payday for her next project. Puck News‘ “What I’m Hearing” newsletter, from former The Hollywood Reporter editor Matt Belloni, reported that Zendaya could make between $11 and $13 million for the new movie Challengers. The film, directed by Luca Guadagnino, also stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.

Zendaya will reportedly be taking home between $11 and $13 million for Challengers, with Belloni writing that the amount will be determined by calculating perks. The actor was able to nab such a lofty fee thanks to appearing in a trio of successful projects — Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dune and Euphoria. According to the newsletter, she already made more than $10 million for Spider-Man: No Way Home thanks to bonuses based on how well the movie performed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Hollywood Reporter shared Zendaya’s casting news on Friday. She is set to play Tashi, a tennis player-turned-coach. Based on MGM’s logline, Tashi has been able to transform her husband, Art, played by Faist, into a grand-slam champion. However, he’s coming off of a losing streak that Tashi wants to jolt him out of. To do so, she makes him play a “Challenger” event, which is one of the lowest levels of the pro tour. Drama ensues when Art faces off against Patrick, played by O’Connor, who is both Art’s former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. Challengers is eyeing a spring production start on the East Coast.

Zendaya can currently be seen on Euphoria, which airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on HBO. While she has earned a great deal of praise for her performance as Rue, a high school student dealing with substance abuse, the show has also drawn criticism. Recently, D.A.R.E., which stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education, released a statement in which they claimed that the show glorified drug use. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Zendaya defended the show and said that she believes that it can be a helpful tool for those who are dealing with similarly serious issues.

“Our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing,” Zendaya said. “If anything, the feeling behind Euphoria, or whatever we have always been trying to do with it, is to hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain. And maybe feel like they’re not the only one going through or dealing with what they’re dealing with.”