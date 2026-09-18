Zendaya Reveals Bold New Pixie Cut at Emmys



Breaking News: Zendaya’s out with the old and in with the new.

That’s right. If you somehow haven’t yet heard, the newlywed actress clipped her flowing locks in favor of a pixie cut.

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Could we be seeing a Jennifer Aniston moment here? Maybe.

For those too young to remember, Aniston popularized “The Rachel,” haircut in the ‘90s after starring on Friends. Aniston had a shorter, bob-like ‘do with highlights that had girls ranging from teens to their forties rushing to salons in order to look like Ross’ sometimes girlfriend.

Basically, anyone who was anyone (excluding Monica and Phoebe) was doing their best Rachel Green.

Zendaya’s pixie cut – which still needs a nickname – could fill “The Rachel’s” shoes after we’ve gone decades without a signature actress cut. The pixie debuted on Monday at the Emmys where Zendaya appeared on the red carpet alongside her husband, Tom Holland, who just so happens to also be her Spider-Man: Brand New Day costar.

For the record, Holland’s hair seemingly remained unchanged.

While Zendaya’s hairstyle is new, her relationship with Holland isn’t nearly as fresh – not that that’s a bad thing. The acting pair first confirmed they were in a relationship way back in 2021, then became engaged in late December 2024. The couple married sometime prior to March 2026, though a wedding date hasn’t been made public. News of the couple having said “I do,” was confirmed by Holland earlier this summer.

Hollywood’s newest pixie-wearing actress and everybody’s favorite Spider-Man have appeared in five movies together dating back to 2017, four of which have been Spider-Man films: Homecoming, Far From Home, No Way Home, and Brand New Day. Zendaya plays Michelle Jones-Watson (MJ) in each movie, while Holland has been cast as Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

In July 2026, the husband and wife again appeared on screen together, this time in The Odyssey.

The movie grossed more than $1.5 billion to date, which just might be the same amount women collectively spend getting pixie cuts over the next few months.