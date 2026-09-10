Announcer From Iconic Game Show Fired After Investigation

Wheel of Fortune announcer Jim Thornton has been fired from the long-running game show following an investigation by Sony Pictures Television.

“Following a thorough investigation, Jim Thornton’s employment with ‘Wheel of Fortune’ has been terminated, effective immediately,” the studio said in a statement, according to Variety.

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Thornton’s dismissal comes after he was suspended from the show following an incident aboard an American Airlines flight in May. According to TMZ, Thornton was traveling from Charlotte to Los Angeles when another passenger saw material on his laptop that she believed was connected to a chatroom for people with pedophilic interests.

The passenger reportedly alerted a flight attendant and provided photographs of what she had seen. Authorities were notified, and law enforcement officers met the plane when it landed at Los Angeles International Airport. Thornton was questioned and released.

Among the messages the passenger said she saw was, “Couple of cute boys and a hot little girl.” Another reportedly read, “All-you-can-eat Boyfett.” The passenger also saw a reference to “CP,” which she believed referred to child pornography.

Thornton’s attorney, Allison Hart, disputed any suggestion that her client engaged in illegal activity.

Hart said Thornton “became active in suicide-prevention advocacy since losing a close family member to suicide two years ago, and he has spent time visiting chat rooms offering support to individuals suffering from suicidal ideation.”

According to his attorney, Thornton regularly used 988 Lifeline’s website and its online chat forum. Hart said an acquaintance connected to the suicide-prevention organization sent Thornton a link to a separate website, lifeline.chat, which is intended for people experiencing pedophilic thoughts.

Thornton has said he left the chatroom after realizing what it was. However, timestamps reportedly indicate that he remained in the chat for at least 57 minutes.

Hart said lifeline.chat is “not unlawful, there is no unlawful child pornography or other pedophilic content, and my client never viewed, downloaded or consumed any child pornography whether on that commercial flight in May or at any other time.”

Thornton’s attorney also said he was never arrested or charged with a crime. She said authorities questioned him after the flight landed and determined that no crime had occurred.

“In short, my client did nothing wrong,” Hart said.

Thornton will not be heard when Wheel of Fortune returns for its new season Sept. 14. According to insiders cited by TMZ, an interim announcer has re-recorded Thornton’s portions for the upcoming episodes. A permanent replacement has not been announced.