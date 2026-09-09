Creator of Hit Disney TV Show Dead at 79: Daughter Confirms Death of Jim Geoghan

Jim Geoghan, the creator and executive producer of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, has died at 79.

Geoghan died Sept. 6 in Los Angeles, his daughter, Genevieve Geoghan, confirmed to TMZ. He had been battling dementia.

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Geoghan co-created the Disney Channel sitcom, which helped launch Cole and Dylan Sprouse, Ashley Tisdale, Brenda Song, and other young stars to wider fame.

The series followed mischievous twin brothers Zack and Cody Martin as they lived with their mother in a luxury hotel.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody premiered in 2005 and ran for three seasons through 2008, according to IMDb.

The story continued with The Suite Life on Deck, which followed the characters as they attended high school while living aboard a cruise ship. That series ran for three seasons from 2008 to 2011.

Cole Sprouse remembered Geoghan as an important figure during his years on the show.

“Jim was a wonderful person and wonderful leader on set. A positive light every time he walked onto the stage and someone who navigated leadership with optimism and levity. An integral part of all of our lives for the eight years I had the pleasure of being in his. He’ll be missed dearly,” Sprouse told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

Geoghan earned two Emmy nominations for The Suite Life of Zack & Cody in the Outstanding Children’s Program category, in 2007 and 2008.

Before his Disney Channel work, Geoghan built a career writing for television sitcoms. His credits included Silver Spoons, The Facts of Life, Boys Will Be Boys, and The Van Dyke Show, among other programs.

His work extended beyond television. Geoghan wrote for the stage, including the play Only Kidding, which ran off-Broadway for 500 performances. His play Light Sensitive premiered at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego and went on to receive more than 40 productions across the United States.

Away from entertainment, Geoghan enjoyed photography and building model boats and planes, according to Variety.

He was remembered by those who knew him for his kindness, humor and upbeat personality. Geoghan is survived by his wife and daughter.