Tom Holland Finally Confirms Zendaya Wedding

Tom Holland and Zendaya fans clamoring for news on their rumored marriage were finally satiated this week when Holland confirmed that they have, indeed, tied the knot.

The couple, who met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, had been rumored for months to have gotten married, with Zendaya wearing what appeared to be a wedding band and her longtime stylist Law Roach even alluding to a wedding.

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The topic was so hot that Polymarket was taking bets on the matter, with bettors waffling between being extremely sure (95% in March) and not sure at all (30% in February) that a wedding would be confirmed this year.

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That all coalesced Tuesday when Gage confirmed to Esquire that he and Zendaya are married. While discussing AI-generated photos of their so-called wedding, Holland said he saw the funny side of it, though his grandmother thought she hadn’t been invited. When asked whether he had to send out messages to any other family members about the fake photos, Holland paused and said, “No, because they were all there.”

When the Esquire reporter told Holland that he didn’t realize the wedding had happened already, Holland replied, “That’s all you’ll get on that.”

After that interview published, the Polymarket odds of the Marvel couple getting married by Dec. 31 soared to 95%, with the market resolving to “yes.”

It turns out that Roach was telling the truth all along about the notoriously tight-lipped couple’s nuptials. In March, he told Access Hollywood that “the wedding has already happened” and that “you missed it.”

Holland did not share any more details about the wedding, but also didn’t shy away from speaking about his relationship with his wife.

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“Our business can present very stressful situations and it’s really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time,” he explained to Esquire. “We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it’s like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don’t understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else. So, for me, I found my person.”

“She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I ever have been when I’m with her, but I also have never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period,” he continued.

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