Millie Bobby Brown and Husband Jake Bongiovi Adopt Second Child

The family of Millie Bobby Brown, husband Jake Bongiovi, and their daughter, have grown by one.

People reported Thursday, via an exclusive source, that Millie and Jake recently adopted their second child together. Baby number two is a boy.

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Last summer, Brown, 22, and Bongiovi, 24, adopted their first child, a daughter. The couple made the announcement of their first adoption public when Millie took to her Instagram account writing, “This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3.”

The couple hasn’t made public the names of either child they’ve welcomed to their growing family.

It’s certainly been a busy few years for Millie and Jake. They began dating in 2021, were engaged two years later, married in 2024, adopted their first child together in 2025, and have now (reportedly) adopted a second child.

Whew.

Can’t wait to see what’s in store for next year!

Of course, the pair’s careers haven’t slowed down during that same time frame. Brown, who gained notoriety and two Primetime Emmy nominations for her role as “Eleven” in the Netflix smash hit series, Stranger Things, has appeared in three movies in the past three years: Damsel, The Electric State, and Enola Holmes 3. She also continued her role on Stranger Things through the series’ final season, which concluded in December 2025.

Bongiovi, son of music superstar Jon Bon Jovi, has also stayed busy. In addition to modeling under the IMG Models umbrella, the father of two has recently begun acting. Since 2024 he’s been cast in several films, including Rockbottom and Sweethearts. Bongiovi was also a part of Enola Holmes 3, which cast his wife. Jake was one of the film’s executive producers.

