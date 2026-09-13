Lady Gaga Reportedly Welcomes 1st Child

Lady Gaga is a new mother, according to reports from multiple news outlets.

Page Six obtained paparazzi photos of the pop icon and her fiancé, entrepreneur Michael Polansky, walking around an unspecified area in Northern California. Gaga was carrying an infant, which the Fox-Corp.-owned outlet identified as their child.

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No details about the child’s birth, nor its name or sex, have been disclosed. PEOPLE, a less divisive entertainment outlet, did confirm the news in its own reports.

“Both took time off of work this summer to be with [the] baby,” the publication’s unnamed source said, adding that “both beam when they talk about being parents.”

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Lady Gaga (real name Stefani Germanotta) nor Polansky has addressed the reports. This baby news comes after speculation about the pair’s relationship in a Daily Mail report. There were murmurs that the couple had retreated from the public eye and eloped. However, TMZ confirmed the couple has not yet tied the knot.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the pair have NOT tied the knot and remain engaged,” the report, which is not credited to a specific writer, included. “We’re told close family members saw Gaga and Michael together within the last couple of weeks and know they are not married.”

It turns out that the couple’s move away from the public eye wasn’t to get married. Instead, it seems Gaga and Polansky were beginning their lives as a family of three.

Lady Gaga’s Hiatus Comes Amidst Cooling-Off Period for Her Career

Earlier in the year, there was speculation that 2026 would continue to be another huge year for Lady Gaga on the charts. While she was still touring, Polymarket included her as a betting option on markets such as “Top US Spotify Artist 2026” and “Top Spotify Song 2026” (for the Bruno Mars collaboration “Die With a Smile”).

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However, those Polymarket charts now show Gaga having less than a 1% chance of winning the year. When you step away from the spotlight, it’s just natural for your chart position to slide. (And we’re sure she’ll be right back in the mix as soon as she decides to drop some new music.)

But with a new baby at home, we highly doubt Mother Monster cares about her Polymarket odds.

Will Lady Gaga be the top artist in the US for 2026?

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