Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pull Kids out of New School After Just 2 Days

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved their two children to a different school just days after the start of the new term, with security concerns reportedly behind the decision.

Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, began attending the school last week following the family’s move from the United States to the United Kingdom.

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However, the children have now been transferred to another school, Sky News reported.

A representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said the change followed conversations with their security team about the family’s arrangements.

“The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family’s security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements,” the statement began.

“The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family,” it continued. “This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there.”

According to Sky News, traffic during the school run created difficulties for the Sussexes’ security team, with the distance involved also placing additional pressure on the arrangements. There was also reportedly an incident in which the couple’s convoy was disrupted.

Sources told HELLO! that security checks had been completed at the school before the children started, but the family’s team had not been able to assess the school run itself ahead of the term.

“It’s a real shame, because they absolutely adored the school, the kids and their parents,” a source close to the couple told the outlet.

“It was perfect for them in every way and the children really enjoyed their time there,” the insider noted. “They really wanted to make it work, but they had to make a difficult decision based on the fact that the team couldn’t make the school run operationally secure.”

The school change comes shortly after Markle offered followers a glimpse at the family’s new life in the U.K.

Markle shared a reel on Instagram Sunday featuring clips from time spent outdoors with Harry and their children. In one scene, Lilibet rides a bicycle along a country path while Archie runs alongside her.

Another clip shows one of the children warming their feet beside a fire, while Harry is seen in a small boat with the children as they fish on a lake.