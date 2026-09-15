Beloved Star Unexpectedly Misses Emmys

Keke Palmer was expected to take the stage at the 2026 Emmy Awards, but the actress was noticeably absent when it was time for her presenting duties, according to TMZ.

Palmer had been announced as a presenter alongside Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernandez. The pair were scheduled to present the award for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keke Palmer (Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images)

However, Palmer did not appear during the segment. Hernandez presented the award on his own, with Hiro Murai winning Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for Widow’s Bay and the episode “Welcome To Widow’s Bay!”

Palmer has not publicly explained why she missed the ceremony.

The unexpected absence came despite Palmer remaining active on social media in the hours leading up to the Emmys.

She shared promotional content for her podcast before the ceremony but did not address whether she planned to attend or why she ultimately did not appear.

The actress has received six Emmy nominations throughout her career. Her sitcom The ‘Burbs was also nominated at the Creative Arts Emmys last week, although it did not win in its category.

While Palmer skipped the television industry’s biggest awards night, she has another major hosting role ahead.

Palmer is set to host the upcoming season of The Voice, which will feature a new format centered on celebrity contestants. Titled The Voice: Celebrity, the upcoming season will bring famous faces from entertainment and sports to the competition.

The celebrity contestants will include actors, musicians, influencers, athletes, comedians and reality TV personalities. They will compete in portions of the familiar format, including Blind Auditions and Battles.

She previously told E! News how excited she is to be hosting the popular show. “I’m so excited,” she said. “I’m excited about the fact that this season is about celebrities and people that don’t do what they’re coming here to do.”

Palmer is no stranger to hosting television programs. She has hosted NBC’s reboot of Password for three seasons and made history with the show in 2023.

That year, Palmer became the first Black woman to be nominated for and win the Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Game Show.

Her upcoming Voice role will add another major television franchise to her hosting résumé as she takes on the new celebrity-focused competition.