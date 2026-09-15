Michael J. Fox Appears in Wheelchair to Accept Incredible Honor at Emmys

Michael J. Fox received a major honor at the 2026 Emmy Awards for his decades of advocacy and philanthropic work supporting Parkinson’s disease research.

Fox was presented with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award during Monday night’s ceremony, receiving a standing ovation as he took the stage. He attended the Emmys with his wife, Tracy Pollan, marking the couple’s first appearance at the awards show in 13 years.

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Michael J. Fox accepts the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award on stage during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on Sept. 14, 2026. (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

The honorary Emmy is presented by the Television Academy and the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation.

Established in 2002, the award recognizes a television-industry figure whose philanthropic efforts have made a lasting impact on society.

Fox used his acceptance speech to reflect on the diagnosis that changed his life and career.

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The actor was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s disease in 1991 when he was 29 years old. He kept the diagnosis private for several years before publicly announcing it in 1998.

“Initially, I kept my Parkinson’s diagnosis a secret. I worried that it would affect my work and my relationship with audiences,” Fox said from the Emmy stage.

He went on to describe the uncertainty he felt about how audiences would respond after learning about his condition.

“Would they laugh if they knew I was sick? And then I was stunned by the support I got. The support from all of you. It was so uplifting. It made me feel like I could keep doing this, and I hadn’t lost what I do, and they couldn’t take this away from me. And it’s because you stood up for me, and I really appreciate it.”

Fox has spent years raising awareness and funding for Parkinson’s research through the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which he founded in 2000. During his speech, he also offered an optimistic update on the organization’s efforts, saying they are “close” to finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease.

His appearance prompted an outpouring of support online, with viewers praising Fox as he accepted the humanitarian honor.

The recognition adds another milestone to Fox’s long career in television and film, which includes his iconic role as Alex P. Keaton on Family Ties and his Emmy-winning work on Spin City.

At the 2026 Emmys, however, the focus was on Fox’s work away from the screen and his continued efforts to advance Parkinson’s research.