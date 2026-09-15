‘Sister Wives’ Shocker as 2 Stars Exit After 20 Seasons

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown are leaving Sister Wives after 16 years on the TLC reality series.

The first trailer for Season 21, released Monday, Sept. 14, confirmed that the couple will not return for the upcoming season. TLC announced the news at the beginning of the trailer, stating, “After 16 years of filming Sister Wives, Kody & Robyn will not be returning to the show.”

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Neither Kody nor Robyn addressed their departure in the trailer. Instead, Kody’s three former wives reacted to the unexpected news.

“I don’t know what it means. I have no idea,” Christine Brown Woolley says.

Janelle Brown also recalled her reaction to learning about their exit. “I was flabbergasted, really, when I got the news,” she says.

Meri Brown, who was the last of Kody’s original three wives to leave their relationship, added, “I was actually surprised when I was told that Kody and Robyn weren’t coming back to the show.”

The Browns’ family dynamic has undergone significant changes in recent years. Christine ended her spiritual marriage to Kody in 2021 after 25 years together. The former couple share six children.

Janelle later separated from Kody after nearly 30 years together. They also share six children. Meri was the final member of Kody’s original plural marriage to announce their split.

Christine went on to marry David Woolley in 2023. Janelle has also moved forward romantically and recently revealed her relationship with Pete, who is set to appear during the upcoming season.

She recently hard launched her new romance on Instagram with a sweet post in August. “Some chapters are meant to unfold quietly before they’re shared. I wasn’t looking. I certainly wasn’t expecting you. And somehow, you turned out to be exactly what I didn’t know I needed. And it has been pretty wonderful. 🩷Everyone please meet Pete,” she wrote.

Season 20 focused heavily on the aftermath of Kody’s family breaking apart. The reality star referred to his efforts to reconnect with his former wives as an “apology tour” as he addressed the painful fallout from their relationships.

Kody’s relationship with Robyn became his only remaining marriage after he legally divorced Meri in 2014 and legally married Robyn. Robyn originally joined the family as Kody’s fourth wife.

Before marrying Kody, Robyn had three children from a previous marriage. Kody later adopted those children. The couple went on to welcome two additional children.