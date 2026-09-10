Massive Sinkhole Opens in Driveway of Iconic Movie Star’s Beach Mansion

Nicolas Cage’s pricey Malibu mansion could be a literal money pit if he doesn’t take immediate action.

Photos show that a sinkhole swallowed the driveway of the $10.5 million beachfront property, with the damage edging all the way up to the garage of the mansion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The asphalt and concrete appear to have simply cracked open and fallen in, along with various items including a construction site port-a-potty and what appear to be fragmented panels from a privacy fence.

Malibu, CA, – September 09, 2026: A sinkhole is seen from a drone on a street and driveway of a seaside home affected by recent heavy surf on Sea Level Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026 in Malibu, CA. An evacuation order was in effect today along Sea Level Drive in Malibu, where pounding surf and coastal erosion opened a massive sinkhole at actor Nicolas Cage’s beachfront home, prompting the city to declare a local emergency.(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The city of Malibu declared a local emergency and issued evacuation orders for 31 homes after the sinkhole opened up, the Los Angeles Times reports. The Los Angeles County Fire and Sheriff’s departments responded to the sinkhole around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

By Tuesday evening, the sinkhole was roughly 25 feet deep and 30 by 60 feet wide, but it did not expand overnight. Authorities warned that conditions were likely to worsen due to high tides and rain from Tropical Storm Marie.

The city said conditions around the sinkhole pose an imminent danger to adjacent homes in the gated community, which abuts Lechuza Beach. Seven homes were red-tagged due to hazardous conditions while another 24 were red-tagged due to loss of safe vehicle access. Gas and water services were also shut off Tuesday night.

Repairs and shoring up the area could take up to five weeks depending on local conditions, according to the city.

Cage, 62, purchased the 4,000-square foot home in 2024 for $10.5 million. It features dramatic views of the ocean and a private rooftop deck, according to Realtor.com. It was built by the late Jose Liberman of Liberman Broadcasting in the 1990s and was finally sold to the National Treasure star after years in the Liberman family.

The sinkhole opened up after a day of heavy rain in the area, with high surf from Tropical Storm Marie affecting the entire Southern California coast.

Malibu’s city manager Joseph Irvin said the city is working to minimize further impact.

“I don’t think this is a single, isolated event for Malibu,” Irvin told the Times. “We’re seeing this kind of coastal erosion impact happening up and down the Southern California coastal region. With the high tides, El Niño-type weather and sea level rise, this is something that is going to keep happening.”