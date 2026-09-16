Pop Trio to Begin Tour Down 1 Member Due to Heartbreaking Family Illness

MUNA’s Naomi McPherson will miss the beginning of the group’s upcoming fall tour as they spend time with their mother, Harriet, who is battling terminal cancer.

The indie pop trio, which also includes Katie Gavin and Josette Maskin, announced Tuesday, Sept. 15, that McPherson, 33, will sit out several concerts on the Gets So Hot tour to remain with their mother during her “final days.”

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MUNA shared the news in a statement on social media, explaining that the band plans to continue with the tour as scheduled despite McPherson’s absence. A substitute musician will perform in their place.

“Tragically, Naomi’s mother Harriet has been suffering for some time now from an extremely aggressive and terminal form of cancer that has escalated in severity over the past few weeks,” MUNA said in the statement. “Now, it has become clear that her passing will coincide with the beginning of this headline tour.”

The group said McPherson, who uses they/them pronouns and plays guitar and synths while contributing vocals to MUNA, has remained at home with Harriet. They will stay behind after the band leaves for the tour to help handle matters following their mother’s death.

The Gets So Hot tour is scheduled to begin Sept. 25 at Highmark Mann in Philadelphia. McPherson will miss that performance, along with scheduled stops in Phoenix, Dallas, Austin, Nashville and Atlanta.

The Philadelphia concert remains scheduled to take place as planned, although MUNA said they will let fans know if anything changes.

“It was important to Naomi that the shows happen with or without them, and so plans have been in the works to ensure this,” the group said.

Lou Roy will step in for McPherson during the affected performances. MUNA asked fans to welcome the musician as she joins the band during the difficult period.

Roy also addressed the situation on Instagram Stories, acknowledging the unusual circumstances surrounding her involvement in the tour.

“I’m so honored to be stepping in for Naomi,” Roy wrote. “I’m going to do my best to bring you guys the best shows we can in this absolutely insane moment.”

MUNA, known for songs including “Silk Chiffon,” has continued performing together since forming in Los Angeles. The trio has released three studio albums, including their self-titled 2022 record and 2025’s The Gets So Hot.

For now, the band is asking fans to continue supporting the tour while McPherson remains with their family. The group did not provide a specific timeline for when McPherson will return to the stage.