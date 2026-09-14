Fashion Legend Bob Mackie Dead at 87

Bob Mackie, the legendary designer whose glamorous costumes became synonymous with some of the biggest names in entertainment, has died at 87.

Mackie died of pneumonia Sept. 14 in Palm Springs, California, a representative confirmed to PEOPLE. His death was also announced on his social media accounts.

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“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Mr. Bob Mackie passed away today. He lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do,” a post on his Instagram account read. “His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world.”

Mackie’s career spanned decades and included collaborations with Cher, Diana Ross, Carol Burnett, Tina Turner, Barbra Streisand, Liza Minnelli, and Bette Midler. His designs later appeared on younger stars including Sabrina Carpenter and Miley Cyrus.

Cher was among Mackie’s most famous collaborators. The pair worked together for decades, creating elaborate looks for television appearances, concerts and major events.

Following news of his death, Cher paid tribute to her longtime friend and creative partner on X on Sept. 14.

“My dear Bob has gone up to heaven. Knowing him, he’s bringing Sequins, Beads, & his sketch pad. Good nite sweet Prince,” she wrote.

Their professional relationship began in the early 1970s. Cher recalled meeting Mackie during a costume fitting for the 1971 television special The First Nine Months, which she appeared in alongside Sonny Bono.

“I see this guy over my shoulder walking in the door and he’s beautiful. I turned around and there’s this tall, kind of Adonis-looking guy with curly blonde hair and a suntan,” Cher recalled in a 2024 interview with PEOPLE. “And I went, ‘Oh my God, you’re so much younger than I thought you’d be,’ He said, ‘You’re so much thinner than I thought you’d be.’ And it was kind of like that from then on.”

Cher described their creative connection as a “match made in heaven.”

Mackie helped shape some of the singer’s most recognizable fashion moments, including her famous 1974 Met Gala appearance. She wore a sheer illusion gown covered with white feathers, creating the kind of daring spectacle that would become a signature of their work together.

Another unforgettable collaboration came at the 1986 Academy Awards, when Cher wore Mackie’s iconic midriff-baring ensemble with a dramatic feathered headpiece.

Mackie’s work ultimately became part of entertainment history, combining theatrical design with high fashion and helping define the visual identities of generations of performers.