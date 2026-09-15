Jimmy Eat World Frontman Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Jimmy Eat World is taking a break from the stage after frontman Jim Adkins experienced a serious eye emergency.

The band announced Tuesday that it would be canceling several upcoming performances after Adkins was diagnosed with a detached retina and underwent surgery.

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Jimmy Eat World (Credit: Jimi Giannatti / kelleemack pr)

The problem began Sunday while the band was preparing to perform at the Vans Warped Tour in Mexico City. Adkins noticed an unusual change in his vision and quickly sought medical attention.

“Sunday, as we were preparing to play at Warped Tour in Mexico City I noticed a shadow cloud creeping in on my vision. With some quick research, I knew I had to seek medical help immediately,” the statement began.

Adkins revealed that he had a detached retina and would need to have surgery immediately.

“Per doctor’s orders, attempting to do the show could have caused permanent damage, so we had to make the tough decision to cancel our performance,” he noted.

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Adkins said the surgery has already taken place and that he has returned home to begin recovering.

“All that to say, I am back home, out of surgery and starting the recovery process,” the singer said.

The medical issue also means Jimmy Eat World will miss two scheduled festival appearances this week. According to Adkins, the band will no longer perform at Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky, or Shaky Knees in Atlanta.

“Beyond not being able to play in Mexico City, we unfortunately aren’t going to be performing at Louder Than Life in Louisville and Shaky Knees in Atlanta this week,” he wrote.

The frontman apologized to fans who were expecting to see the band at the shows.

“We are disappointed to be missing you.”

Adkins also encouraged fans to pay attention to their own health as he begins his recovery.

“Take care of yourselves, listen to your body and we’ll be rocking with you all again soon!” he assured fans.

A retinal detachment occurs when the retina, the light-sensitive tissue located at the back of the eye, separates from its normal position, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The condition requires prompt medical treatment because delaying care can increase the risk of permanent vision loss.

Adkins has not announced when he expects to return to performing. For now, Jimmy Eat World fans will have to wait for additional updates from the band as the singer recovers from surgery.

The group formed in Mesa, Arizona, in the early 1990s and became one of the most recognizable bands associated with the alternative rock and emo scenes. Jimmy Eat World is known for songs including “The Middle,” “Sweetness” and “Pain.”