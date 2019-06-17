Zendaya Debuts New Bright Red Hair

Zendaya has a brand new look!

The actress stepped out for the Spider-Man: Far From Home photocall at the Tower of London on Monday sporting red hair, a far cry from her usual brown hue.

She paired her newly dyed tresses with an Alexandre Vauthier suit featuring a tweed jacket and vest, white shirt, black silk tie, black pants and black pumps.

Some Spider-Man fans are wondering whether the star’s new hair color is a spoiler for the film, which is set to be released on July 2. Zendaya plays Michelle Jones, otherwise known as MJ, a nod to the original Mary Jane Watson of the Spider-Man comics, who is Peter Parker’s love interest and whose hair is an iconic shade of red.

During her previous appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming, it was made clear that Michelle is not Mary Jane specifically, though she did share that she goes by MJ. It’s worth noting that Michelle is not Mary Jane and that Michelle does not (as far as we know) have red hair, though it’s possible the hue could make an appearance at the end of the upcoming film. Kirsten Dunst most recently played Mary Jane in 2002’s Spider-Man and its subsequent films.

“She’s not Mary Jane Watson,” Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige told CinemaBlend of Zendaya’s character after Homecoming‘s release. “She was always this new high school character, Michelle, who we know there’s an ‘M’ in Michelle and an ‘M’ in Mary. So we’re so clever and we thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be neat if her initials were MJ?’”

Responding to one fan on Twitter, Zendaya simply wrote that her new look was an “MJ homage.”

MJ homage ♥️ — Zendaya (@Zendaya) June 17, 2019

I dyed it, semi-permanent — Zendaya (@Zendaya) June 17, 2019

She also confirmed to another fan that they dye job is semi-permanent.

In addition, she shot down rumors that her red hair is due to the fact that she’s competing for the role of Ariel in an upcoming live-action remake of the Disney classic The Little Mermaid.

Although flattering this is and always has been a rumor lol — Zendaya (@Zendaya) June 17, 2019

Zendaya had previously addressed the aquatic rumors while speaking to PEOPLE in September 2018.

“I loved The Little Mermaid. It is honestly one of my favorite movies of all time. I was obsessed with it when I was a little kid,” she said, adding, “it’s just a rumor so we will see.”

