Zayn Malik Alleged Altercation Outside New York Bar Caught on Tape

✖

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik got in a heated confrontation with a man outside a New York City bar early Friday morning. The 28-year-old singer wound up shirtless at the end of the altercation. Sources close to the situation told TMZ it started after Malik heard a homophobic slur being shouted in the bar.

Malik was smoking a cigarette outside the Amsterdam Billiards Club in the East Village when men came out of the nearby Little Sister Lounge. One of the men seen in a video TMZ posted tried to start a fight with Malik. Tempers flared and the man called the singer a homophobic slur. The interaction almost became physical, but no punches were thrown. Police were also not involved, TMZ reports. It's not clear how Malik lost his shirt, but he was reportedly wearing one at the billiards club before the 37-second video begins.

Malik shot to fame with One Direction and left the band in 2015. He has released three solo albums since then, including Nobody Is Listening in January. He began dating supermodel Gigi Hadid in 2015 and the two are parents to daughter Khai Hadid Malik, who was born in September 2020. Hadid, 26, and Malik have not married yet, but there was recently some confusion after singer Ingrid Michaelson claimed they had tied the knot. Michaelson recently worked with Malik on the single "To Begin Again."

In March, Michaelson took to her Instagram Story to clear up the confusion, assuring fans that she just made a simple mistake. "On my Patreon live stream, I said that I'm working with Zayn. I mentioned that he was married, and he's not married," Michaelson said, reports E! News. "As far as I know, he's not married. It was a mistake. I'm so sorry, I said I was sorry. I don't live in this world. So the level of fame, it makes me really, truly admire Zayn and anybody with that level of fame. Every little thing you say is just, wow! I'm not built for it."

Hadid and Malik have done a remarkable job keeping their private life out of the spotlight, save for the few photos Hadid might share on her Instagram page. On May 9, she celebrated her first Mother's Day by posting photos with Khai, making sure their daughter's face is obscured. Malik was also nowhere to be found in the pictures. "The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy!" Hadid wrote. "I feel so lucky and inspired [being] your mama, my Khai!! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone’s days! Thank you... thank you... thank you."