Gigi Hadid Reveals Name of Her and Zayn Malik's Daughter

Gigi Hadid appears to have revealed the name of her and Zayn Malik's daughter around four months after giving birth in September, making a subtle change to her Instagram bio that fans quickly spotted. Under Hadid's name, her bio now reads "Khai's mom," confirming that she and Malik named their 4-month-old daughter Khai.

Hadid and Malik have been their keeping their daughter relatively private and have not shared a photo of her face, though they have offered fans glimpses of baby Khai in a few photos. Hadid has also shared a few updates on her Instagram Story, recently posting a text message to Malik in which she told him that she is "obsessed w our kid." "4 months & THE BEST KID," she added as a caption to a recent black and white mirror snap of herself kissing her daughter, whose face was cropped out of the image.

A source told TMZ that Hadid and Malik chose the name to honor Hadid's late grandmother on her dad Mohamed's side, Khairiah. Khai means "crowned" in Arabic, while Malik means "king," so the baby's name translates to "crowned king."

Hadid and Malik announced Khai's arrival on Sept. 23 with coordinating black and white photos of their daughter's tiny hand. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love," Hadid wrote. Malik added, "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful.

to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

Hadid recently revealed to fans that she discovered she was pregnant during New York Fashion Week in February 2020. "I found out the day before the Tom Ford show," she tweeted on Jan. 18. "I was so nauseous backstage but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show." The model also shared some of her pregnancy cravings, naming "Everything bagels/ extra cream cheese," "triple chunk brownies," "sourdough toast & tomato olive oil salad w lots of salt and pepper" and "Z's ribs w fries" as some of her preferred foods.