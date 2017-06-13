Zach and Tori Roloff Talk Natural Birth Versus a C-Section on ‘LPBW’

Zach and Tori Roloff welcomed their first child, Jackson Kyle Roloff, on May 12, but the latest episode of TLC’s Little People, Big World gave fans a bit more insight into how the couple prepared for their new arrival.

During the episode, the pair discussed whether Tori would give birth to their son naturally or via C-section, explaining that they wanted to make the best decision to keep both Tori and their son safe, as baby Jackson was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, a condition his father also shares.

“The baby’s a [little person] and it’s head is measuring a little big, so natural birth, it can be a dangerous thing,” Zach said. “There’s a good possibility that Tori might need a C-section. So, it’s going to be hard for her. Just having surgery and going through that, but I’m going to help just by supporting her and being there for her.”

“Overall, it’s just trying to make the right decision for our family and making sure I stay safe, making sure the baby stays safe,” added Tori, noting that she’s “scared for like the whole operation. Like getting him, I’m scared.”

After welcoming baby Jackson, Zach told PEOPLE that he’ll be there to encourage his son every step of the way.

“You have to encourage a dwarf child a little more because it will take them five steps to do what others can do in two,” he explained. “But I knew, dwarf or not, I was going to parent my child with the mentality that not everyone gets a trophy. You have to earn it.”

Zach added, “I want people to know that he’s just like his dad: being a dwarf is just part of the whole package of who he is.”

