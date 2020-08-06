Zach Braff Gets Tattoo in 'Loving Memory' of the 'Greatest' Friend Nick Cordero

✖

Former Scrubs actor Zach Braff got a tattoo to honor the memory of his late friend, Broadway star Nick Cordero. The former Blue Bloods actor died on July 5 after a three-month-long battle with coronavirus complications. Braff was close friends with Cordero, who appeared on Broadway together in Bullets Over Broadway, a production that earned Cordero a Tony nomination.

On Wednesday, tattoo artist Doctor Woo shared a picture of the new tattoo Braff got on his forearm "in loving memory to the greatest" Cordero, right below a hummingbird tattoo. The tattoo shows a man singing and dancing while wearing a three-piece suit, similar to Cordero's Bullets Over Broadway costume. Baff shared the post in his Instagram Story.

Braff has shared several tributes to Cordero on Instagram since his friend's death. Moments after Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots announced his death, Braff said he had "honestly never known a kinder person. But COVID doesn't care about the purity of your soul or the goodness in your heart." He vowed to look after Kloots and the couple's 1-year-old son Elvis. On July 9, Braff shared a photo of Cordero with his son, adding a plea to everyone to wear masks.

"Wearing a mask isn’t just for your own health; it’s for all the people who could get sick if you’re carrying it and don’t even know," Braff wrote. "Somewhere out there, there is perchance a person who caused this tragedy and will never know. Anyway, that’s what kept me up. Nick loved being a Dad."

Cordero was hospitalized in Los Angeles for pneumonia in late March before he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Although he later tested negative, he continued battling the complications of the disease, spending weeks in a medically-induced coma, needing a temporary pacemaker, and having a leg amputated due to blood clot issues. In April, Braff explained to The Hollywood Reporter that Cordero and Kloots were living in his guest house while looking for a home in Los Angeles. The actor said he thought Cordero contracted the virus while in New York to get some of his belongings.

Kloots provided fans with daily updates on her husband's health, providing a detailed look at the impact the virus can have. On Wednesday, she shared a heartbreaking message to Cordero, telling him she thinks of him every second of every day. "Your huge presence in our lives is missed every second of every day," she wrote. "I love you forever and always."