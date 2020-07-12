Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Reveals Touching Moments From 'Blue Bloods' Alum's Memorial

✖

One week after Nick Cordero's death, his friends and family gathered for a memorial to pay tribute to the Broadway actor. His wife, fitness trainer Amanda Kloots, shared some of the moments from the intimate ceremony in an Instagram post on Sunday morning, alongside a new photo of herself with their son, 1-year-old Elvis. Cordero, who appeared in episodes of Blue Bloods, died on July 5 after a three-month-long battle with coronavirus complications.

The small memorial for close friends and family was held on Saturday. Kloots told everyone Cordero would have wanted a celebration, so she asked mourners to "laugh, share great stories and sing for him and to his memory." Cordero "would have loved it," she wrote. "It was beautiful and perfect. His spirit was definitely there."

Kloots played the song "I'm Here" from the musical adaptation of The Color Purple. "As it was being played last night the lyrics in the second half of the song hit me hard," she wrote. "Truly, I am scared. Scared of my new normal, of the pain, the loss and being strong enough to get through it. But, I know Nick is up above routing (sic) for me, believing in me and hoping for me."

According to Kloots, Cordero wants her to "live" this new chapter of her life and "be the best version of myself for our son." She promised to do that while Cordero was in the hospital. "So, when I heard these lyrics yesterday I thought, 'Ok. When I'm doubting if I can get through this, I'm playing this song. It will be my motto,'" she wrote.

Kloots understands she has a "long journey ahead" and will be on a road she never expected to be on. "No one can tell me how to do it, I have to do it," she wrote. "I may do things right, I may do them wrong. There isn’t a perfect way. One day, one step at a time. I have faith that God is leading the way and that Nick is our angel."

Cordero died last week after spending 95 days in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was hospitalized in late March for pneumonia, but he later tested positive for the coronavirus. While he did test negative in April, he struggled with complications. Kloots shared every step of his journey with fans through Instagram Story videos. When she announced Cordero's death, she said she was "in disbelief and hurting everywhere."

"My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him," Kloots wrote. "Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, every day." Cordero's friends launched a GoFundMe page in April to pay for his medical expenses. The page has raised over $1.03 million.