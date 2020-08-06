Amanda Kloots Misses Husband Nick Cordero 'Every Second' 1 Month After His Death

✖

One month after Nick Cordero's tragic death at 41 after a months-long battle with COVID-19, his widow, Amanda Kloots, misses the Broadway actor "more and more." Kloots, who wed Cordero in September 2017, shared a throwback photo with her husband before he contracted the coronavirus on Instagram Wednesday, penning an emotional note to her late husband about just how difficult life has been since his passing.

"Dear Nick, it’s been one month since you’ve been gone," she wrote. "I wish I could say it has got easier, but with each passing day I miss you more and more. I wish I could see you, hold you, kiss you, talk to you, hear your voice, get a hug, see you with Elvis. Your huge presence in our lives is missed every second of every day. I love you forever and always."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on Aug 5, 2020 at 4:01pm PDT

Cordero died July 5 after being hospitalized with trouble breathing on March 31. He was subsequently diagnosed with COVID-19 and placed under a medically-induced coma, during which he had to have a leg amputated. When he did awaken, he still struggled with pneumonia, and never regained full consciousness before passing away.

"My husband was a very special man," Kloots told PEOPLE of her husband after his death. "He was everyone's friend. We taught each other things, challenging each other to grow. We loved to sing and dance wherever we were. Just looking at him doing the simplest things would bring a smile to my face." She added of their devotion to one another, "As a husband I don't think a day went by that he didn't say to me, 'I'm the luckiest.' Words can't describe how much I will miss him, his presence, his voice. I'm heartbroken."

In late July, Kloots revealed that the couple's 1-year-old son, Elvis, said his first words while pointing at a picture of his father. "He pointed at Nick in our new picture light and said 'right there,'" she wrote on Instagram. "He hasn't seen Nick since March 30th. The fact that he still knows who his Dada is, point to him and give him a kiss to me is amazing."

Cordero's best friend, actor Zach Braff, recently honored his friend with a tattoo, inking a small depiction of Cordero dancing in a three-piece suit on his inner arm in what appears to be the outfit he wore starring in the Broadway musical "Bullets Over Broadway" alongside Braff in 2014.