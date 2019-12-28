Zac Efron Reportedly Rushed to Hospital After ‘Suffering Extraordinary Life-or-Death Medical Emergency’

High School Musical and Baywatch star, Zac Efron was reportedly rushed to Australia from Papua New Guinea after suffering an “extraordinary life-or-death medical emergency,” according to reports from The Sunday Telegraph and Daily Mail. The actor was allegedly flown to Brisbane Airport on the accord of a medical evacuation crew after suffering a “form of ­typhoid or similar bacterial infection.” Efron was immediately admitted to the St. Andrews War Memorial Hospital in Spring Hill — an inner suburb of Queensland. He is said to be in “stable condition” at the moment, and receiving treatment for “several days” per the Telegraph.

Per the reports via sources, Efron was able to return home to the States on Christmas Eve, with doctors evaluating his current condition and giving him the “all clear” after a thorough assessment. Per The Sun, director of Medical Rescue Dr. Glenn McKay oversaw the emergency flight, telling the publication he was unable to comment on Efron’s condition, nor share further details. While the reports might be refutable, McKay did confirm his team “retrieved a U.S. citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane for medical attention in Australia.”

Efron is currently in Australia for his new series, Killing Zac Efron, which per the Hollywood Reporter will find the actor diving deep into the wilds of a remote island for three weeks with only the bare essentials for survival.

Fingers crossed that the series does not live up to to its name and just sees The Greatest Showman star heading deep into the jungles of remote, dangerous islands while off the grid for 21 days. Efron is said to be equipped with only gear, a guide partner and his will to survive — along with his camera crew. According to reports and progress in filming, Efron has visited the Kamanibit Village after arriving by canoe, before then traveling to the Pagwi Village.

“I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level,” Efron said in a press release for the series. “I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits.”

Efron, Jason Barrett and Michael Simkin will executive produce the series for Ninjas Runnin’ Wild, and Tenaglia and Chris Collins will exec produce for Zero Point Zero.

Killing Zac Efron will stream on Quibi, a short-form mobile video platform in 2020. Efron can next be seen in Warner Bros.’ animated Scooby Doo re-imagining, S.C.O.O.B.

