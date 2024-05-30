McLaughlin says he has hired additional security personnel due to the severity of the threats.

YouTube sensation Rhett McLaughlin has obtained a temporary restraining order against an individual who allegedly made disturbing threats, including a potential terrorist attack rivaling the scale of 9/11. The legal move comes in response to repeated intimidation from a man named Josiah Galvin, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

In his filing, McLaughlin alleged that Galvin's threats spanned several months, dating back to May. The comedian claimed Galvin threatened to commit a "911 attack" and blow up McLaughlin's offices, which were allegedly identified by physical address. Rhett also asserted that this individual explicitly threatened to take his life.

Initially filing the request under seal out of fear that Galvin might escalate his actions, McLaughlin stated he had been compelled to hire additional security personnel for himself and his company due to the severity of the threats. Furthermore, he expressed concerns that Galvin may attempt an attack during future public appearances or performances.

The protective order extends to McLaughlin's wife, Jessie, as the comedian fears Galvin could potentially target her as well. The temporary restraining order will remain in effect until a formal hearing, scheduled for June 5. While the specifics of Galvin's alleged threats remain unclear, the seriousness of the situation is evident in McLaughlin's decision to seek legal protection.

McLaughlin is one half of the wildly popular YouTube duo Rhett & Link, known for their long-running show Good Mythical Morning and other entertaining digital content. He has built an online entertainment empire with his best friend Link Neal, whom he met in first grade nearly 40 years ago.

Initially, McLaughlin and Neal saw YouTube as a stepping stone to break into mainstream Hollywood. They wrote pilots, screenplays, and even a novel with the goal of adapting their own IP for TV or films. Despite having a short-lived IFC series in 2011, their repeated efforts to transition to traditional entertainment fell short.

After a disappointing experience with Food Network's Inside Eats with Rhett and Link, where they felt pressured to compromise their creative vision, the duo announced their "retirement" from trying to appease Hollywood in a tongue-in-cheek video titled "We're Done."

Today, McLaughlin and Neal, along with their company Mythical Entertainment, are a full-fledged media empire with over 100 employees producing a wide range of content, including YouTube shows, podcasts, merchandise, and more. They have retained full creative control and ownership of their intellectual property, something rare in traditional Hollywood deals.

Currently, McLaughlin and Neal are in the midst of their "Good Mythical Tour," with upcoming performances at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, Nashville, and St. Louis in the coming days.